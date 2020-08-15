Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too announced his international retirement after former India skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday evening. Both the cricketers are in Chennai attending the training the six-day training camp in the lead up to IPL 13. Also Read - MS Dhoni Announces International Retirement Ahead of IPL 2020

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!” Also Read - CPL 2020 to Start at The Same Time as IPL 13: Report

Raina played 226 ODIs and 18 Tests and 78 T20Is for India scoring 5615, 768, and 1605 runs respectively. The 33-year-old was also part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Earlier, Dhoni – who is not so active on social space – took to Instagram and wrote ”Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

View this post on Instagram

Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

IPL 13 will start on September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. For the 51-day tournament, three venues would be used to minimise the traveling of players amid the pandemic. Dhoni and Co will leave for UAE on August 21.