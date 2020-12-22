Suresh Raina’s managing team has issued a statement after the left-handed cricketer was arrested on Tuesday for breach of COVID-19 protocol in Mumbai. Raina’s statement reveals that the cricketer was in Mumbai for a shoot and did not violate the Coronavirus ruled intentionally. Also Read - Sun Stops New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in Napier, Twitterverse React

His statement read: “Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking the flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the rules laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by the governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.” Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrested After Raid in Mumbai Pub For Violating Coronavirus Norms

Apart from Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan were also among those arrested following a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club. Both Raina and Randhawa were later released on bail.

On the cricketing front, Raina announced his international retirement earlier in the year. After making the big announcement, he opted out of IPL 13 citing ‘personal reasons’ and returned to India.

Later it was found out that his relatives staying at Pathankot were attacked by unidentified robbers and that was the sole reason he decided to return to India.