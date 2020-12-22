One of the most decorated cricketers in the country, former international Suresh Raina found himself in trouble on Tuesday for having breached COVID protocols while in Mumbai. Raina was booked under 188, 269, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Soon, the two-time World Cup-champion was released on bail. Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrest: CSK Batsman Issues Statement For Breach of COVID Protocol

In a statement issued by his managing team, it states that the cricketer was in Mumbai for a shoot and was then invited by a friend for a ‘quick dinner’. He was unaware of the protocols in place and once informed – like a good citizen – he complied with them. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Requests Contacts To Get Themselves Tested

Raina – who is loved by his fans – has found support on Twitter where they are standing by him during this hour: Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine: Bharat Biotech Crosses Half-Way Mark In Phase-3 Trials, Recruits 13,000 Volunteers

Raina is no stranger to doing charity work and that is another reason why he is loved by his fans. Recently, he opened a cricket academy to help underprivileged kids from rural parts of Kashmir take to the sport. He also adopted 34 schools to ensure the good health of the students.