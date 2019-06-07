ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina is the latest to back his longtime friend former India skipper MS Dhoni over the snowballing ‘Insigniagate’. Dhoni was spotted donning the Army Insignia ‘balidaan’ badge during India’s ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa and that is what stirred a controversy. From ministers to film stars, Dhoni is receiving support from all quarters. Suresh Raina has taken to his Twitter page and backed Dhoni saying that it is a sign of patriotism. “While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that’s exactly @ msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism,” read Raina’s post.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue wearing the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai asserted Friday, saying that the BCCI has sought the ICC’s permission for it. During India’s opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni’s wicketkeeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

“The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can’t sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know,” Rai told PTI over phone.

“And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations,” he added.