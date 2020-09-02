Calling the row ‘fabricated’, Suresh Raina has broken his silence on the hotel room rift with skipper MS Dhoni in UAE and said it was not an issue and needed to be handled well. Raina – who was in UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League – pulled out of the T20 tournament and returned to India due to ‘personal reasons’. Also Read - IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Spinner Harbhajan Singh Pulls Out Due to Personal Reasons

Media reports had suggested that it was because he wanted a room similar to Dhoni’s as it had a balcony and that is what upset the ace CSK batsman. Also Read - After Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh Too Pulls Out of IPL 2020 Citing Personal Reasons: Report

Speaking to NDTV, Raina quashed all the rumours. Referring to CSK as his family, he said Dhoni is the most important thing to me and hence the decision was tough. Also Read - IPL 2020 Player Availability: CSK Veteran Harbhajan Singh May Pull Out of Tournament

“CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is most important to me and this was a tough decision but with the family back home, I had to come back for them,” he said.

“These are all fabricated stories and anyone who knows me, knows that these are all stories planted by people who don’t want me or CSK to succeed,” he added.

Hailing the CSK team management and the BCCI, he also said that they are doing a commendable job to ensure everyone is safe.

“The team management and BCCI are doing a very commendable job keeping everyone safe. This has never been done before and its new for everyone so every day is new. It’s a highly secure environment and no one without access can move anywhere. We were all inside our rooms with no human interaction and there was a test every two days.”

With less than three weeks to go for the IPL, the fixtures are not yet been announced by the BCCI. The T20 tournament is scheduled to start on September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. While all franchises have resumed training, CSK happens to be the only team that is yet to begin.