New Delhi: Veteran cricketer Suresh Raina, who has been a stalwart for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL over the years, has retired. As per a report in Dainik Jagran, Raina is not going to play IPL anymore. Raina was not part of the Chennai franchise last year as he was released ahead of the auction. Over the years, he has been a match-winner in yellow and among the highest run-getters in the history of IPL. In 205 IPL games, Raina has amassed 5528 runs at an average of 32.5 and a healthy strike rate of 136.7.Also Read - MS Dhoni To Lead CSK In IPL 2023 And Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm, See Tweets

Raina would also not play domestic cricket from now. He has been the mainstay for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket over the years. Also Read - CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Confirms MS Dhoni Will Captain Chennai in IPL 2023

Regarded as one of the best fielders in the game, Raina retired from international cricket in 2019. He called it a day in international cricket minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement. Also Read - Ishant Sharma Turns 34: Yuvraj Singh Adds A Bit Of Punjabi Tadka To Wish India Fast Bowler | VIDEO

This is a video he shared on his social media handle yesterday where he can be seen batting.

Growing each day in my happy place 🏏❤️ pic.twitter.com/wJqOu1qWq8 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 5, 2022

While speaking to Dainik Jagran, Raina said,”I wish to play cricket for around 2-3 years more. A lot of good players are there in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) domestic team now and doing really well. I have been obtained NOC from UPCA as well. I have even informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Rajiv Shukla about my decision. I want to thank BCCI and UPCA for supporting me in my career. I am looking forward to play in different leagues around the world. I will feature in the Road Safety world series which starts on 10th September. Franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have approached me till now. Once the situation gets cleared, i will inform everyone myself.”

Raina was a part of the 2011 World Cup winning team. He was a key player in that tournament and hence the fact that he would no longer play cricket is broken hearts of fans.