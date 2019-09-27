Out-of-favour Indian middle-order batsman Suresh Raina said that with the two T20 World Cups coming up, he is looking forward to an opportunity. Recovering from an ankle injury, Raina attended a function at SRM University on Thursday where he spoke about his future plans and his desire to make a comeback. In an exclusive chat with a leading news daily, Raina said that he expects to be playing cricket by November.

In the interview with The Hindu, Raina said that he believes he can play No 4 for India. “I can be the No. 4 for India. I have batted in that slot before and delivered. I am looking forward to an opportunity with two T20 World Cups coming up.”

Raina also spoke of young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and the cause of his failure and inconsistency. “He appears confused, is not playing his natural game. He is looking for singles, blocking, and appears lost,” said Raina as he felt players should speak to him often as MS Dhoni used to, “Someone needs to talk to him as M.S. Dhoni would do to players. Cricket is a mental game and Pant has to be backed to play his attacking brand of cricket. Right now he seems to be playing under instructions and it is not working.”

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer also spoke on MS Dhoni’s retirement which has been a hotly debated topic currently. “Only Dhoni will decide when he leaves the game,” Raina said.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh is leading Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.