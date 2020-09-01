Hours after ace Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina made an appeal to the Punjab police and the Chief Minister of the State on Tuesday about the brutal killing of his uncle and brother in an attack in Pathankot, SP Prabhjot Singh has responded. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Reacts After Suresh Raina Expresses Concern, Says 'Stay Strong, Chinna Thala'

In a report on ANI, he said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed and they are looking into the matter. He also said that raids are being conducted at various locations and he seemed confident that the miscreants will be brought to book.

Meanwhile, Raina’s franchise CSK has shown support to him and asked him to stay strong during this period. He was in UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL but took a flight back to India after hearing this news.

Raina had earlier in the day taken to Twitter seeking help from Punjab police and the CM.

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” he added.

Raina had been preparing for the IPL from even with the lockdown in place and was eagerly looking forward to playing for CSK. He recently announced his international retirement, moments after his friends and CSK skipper MS Dhoni made the announcement.

With Raina not there, there would be a headache for the management and it would be interesting to see who plays at No 3.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19.