Suresh Raina Finds New Love In Amsterdam, Takes Passion For Food To Next Level

Suresh Raina retired from international cricket in on August 15, 2020. He was also a part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup at home.

Suresh Raina poses in front of his new restaurant in Amsterdam. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina started his second innings in Amsterdam as the southpaw followed his passion for food and cooking to open Raina Indian Restaurant in the Dutchland.

Taking to social media, the former Chennai Super Kings stalwart announced his new venture on Friday. “I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage!,” Raina tweeted.

“Over the years, you’ve seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavors from different parts of India straight to Europe’s heart,” he added.

I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage! 🍽️ Over the years, you’ve seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and… pic.twitter.com/u5lGdZfcT4 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 23, 2023

“Join me on this extraordinary gastronomic journey as we embark on a flavorsome adventure together. Stay tuned for tantalizing updates, sneak peeks of our mouthwatering creations, and the grand unveiling of Raina Indian Restaurant! #RainaAmsterdam #CulinaryAdventure #PrideOfIndianFlavors,” stated the 2011 Word Cup winner.

