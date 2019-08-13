There is good news for Suresh Raina fans! The Indian cricketer who was admitted in the hospital for a knee surgery seems to have recovered well. The southpaw took to Instagram to share the piece of news in an inspiring post. Raina, in his post makes it clear that he is not going to quit. “It might be tough, but you won’t quit. You might be going through a tough time, but you won’t quit. It is hard to change your mind and body and become better. It’s really hard. And it’s easier to quit than to keep on pushing forward. ✌️🤞,” read the caption.

✌️💪 It might be tough, but you won’t quit. You might be going through a tough time, but you won’t quit. It is hard to change your mind and body and become better. It’s really hard. And it’s easier to quit than to keep on pushing forward. ✌️🤞 pic.twitter.com/8YA3S5u0Ba — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 13, 2019

Earlier, the 32-year-old Raina underwent a knee surgery that will see him miss the initial phase of India’s upcoming domestic season. In a tweet, the Indian cricket board’s Twitter handle said that Suresh Raina will need 4-6 weeks of rehabilitation for recovery.

Replying to BCCI’s post, former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes penned a heartfelt message, asking the Indian left-hander to listen to his body and ending his post with #aramse.

Raina last represented India in a One-Day International (ODI) against England in 2018. He had been facing discomfort for the last few months, confirmed BCCI.

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals. He last represented India in July 2018 in an ODI against England at the Leeds. Raina was not a part of the Indian setup for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Despite Men in Blue’s middle-order woes, the experienced left-hander was overlooked by the selectors.