Eyeing a comeback in the national squad, middle-order batsman Suresh Raina suffered a major blow as he underwent knee surgery in Amsterdam. The surgery rules out Raina for the better part of India’s domestic season which starts later this month. The 32-year-old left-hander had a niggling knee problem since last season and will require at least six weeks of intense rehabilitation for recovery.

“Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery. We wish him a speedy recovery”, BCCI mentioned in an official Tweet on their handle.

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals. He last represented India in July 2018 in an ODI against England at the Leeds.

Team India is currently on a month-long tour to the Caribbean nation, where they have successfully whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the T20I series. The first ODI of the three-match series was abandoned due to incessant rain in Guyana on Thursday.