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Suresh Raina picks ideal batting spot for Sanju Samson in CSK for IPL 2026, says...

Suresh Raina picks ideal batting spot for Sanju Samson in CSK for IPL 2026, says…

Suresh Raina picks ideal batting position for Sanju Samson in CSK for IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Ideal batting spot for Sanju Samson in IPL 2026 according to Suresh Raina

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all to begin on March 28. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Suresh Raina’s big take on Sanju Samson’s batting position for CSK in IPL 2026

However, ahead of the tournament, former Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Suresh Raina, who is known for his incredible batting performance and run-scoring abilities. Raina suggested star Indian batter Sanju Samson that he should bat at No. 3 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2026. He stated that this step could make the team’s batting more balanced.

Despite Samson’s excellent form as an opener, Suresh Raina suggested that CSK should open with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre, while Samson bats at No. 3 to anchor the innings and connect the top order with the middle order.

‘If Sanju plays as No.3, it will be good…’: Suresh Raina

“He was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals for so many years. I think his role will be clear here. Will Sanju Samson or Ruturaj open with Mhatre? Or will Ayush play as No. 3? If Sanju plays as No. 3, it will be good according to me, because then Dewald Brevis will come at No. 4,” Raina told Jio Hotstar.

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“Shivam Dube will come at No. 5. At No. 6, it depends on who you bring. Will Prashant Veer be there? Will Akeal Hussain be there? Will Noor Ahmed be there? It will be important to know how many fast bowlers play overseas,” he added.

Raina backs Sanju Samson to handle wicketkeeping responsibilities for CSK in IPL 2026

Suresh Raina also supported Sanju Samson taking up wicketkeeping duties for CSK instead of veteran MS Dhoni, pointing out Samson’s rising popularity among fans. He again emphasized that Samson should bat at No. 3 to guide the innings.

“But Sanju will be there as a keeper. We saw the atmosphere he created when he played in the World Cup. He welcomed everyone there. I think his role will be more important as No. 3. If you allow Ayush Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat at the top, the middle order looks more experienced and stronger,” he said.

“Otherwise, after that, it will be MS Dhoni coming in, and I feel he will only play the last two or three overs. Before that, when Brevis comes in with Sanju, and then Shivam Dube after him, it becomes very important to have a player like Sanju there who brings a different level of experience,” Raina concluded.

Sanju Samson’s contribution for Team India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2026

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson performed brilliantly for the Indian team as his impressive batting performance and memorable knock helped the Men in Blue to win the tournament as they defeated New Zealand in the final.

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