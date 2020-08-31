After two CSK players contracted the deadly coronavirus – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad – problems mounted for the franchise when ace batsman Suresh Raina decided to leave UAE and return to India after he was disappointed with the hotel room he was provided. With the side in a mess with less than three weeks to go, the big question is – who will replace Raina at No 3? Also Read - Suresh Raina Unlikely to Play For Chennai Super Kings in IPL Again: Report

Former India leg-spinner and someone who has been close to the franchise, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan felt that young Gaikwad – on whom the franchise showed faith during the auction is a left-hander and can tackle leg-spinners in the powerplay and the same is the case with English allrounder Sam Curran.

In an exclusive with TOI, Siva also said that he sees Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu opening the innings and going by what batting coach Michael Hussey had said somedays backs, skipper MS Dhoni in all probability would be promoted at No 4.

Siva also said, “They have Faf Du Plessis who can bat anywhere in the Top Four. CSK does not need to panic at all with so much experience. All they need is to fine-tune their mental make-up.”

Speaking to Outlook, Srinivasan – who felt that success had got to the cricketer’s head drawing parallels with the actors of the past. He also said that if someone is not happy, he should go back and not stay back reluctantly.

He said: “Cricketers are like prima donnas … like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist. My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything … sometimes success gets into your head.”

IPL 13 is scheduled to start on September 19 and the fixtures are yet to be announced.