CSK veteran Suresh Raina – who is set to miss this season of the Indian Premier League in UAE – may never feature for the franchise again in the future, hinted owner N Srinivasan. Amid various speculations, reportedly, the star CSK player left UAE because he was not happy with the room he was allocated. Also Read - More Trouble For IPL 2020 as Member of Official Broadcaster's Team Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Speaking to Outlook, Srinivasan – who felt that success had got to the cricketer’s head drawing parallels with the actors of the past. He also said that if someone is not happy, he should go back and not stay back reluctantly. Also Read - IPL 2020 Schedule: Question Mark Over Opening Match Between Mumbai Indians And Chennai Super Kings

He said: “Cricketers are like prima donnas … like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist. My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything … sometimes success gets into your head.” Also Read - Suresh Raina Was Unhappy With The Hotel Room Given to Him in Dubai: Report

The CSK ace – who was unhappy with his room, wanted one similar to skipper MS Dhoni. As per PTI, Raina’s room didn’t have a balcony, which is considered to be one of the reason behind him being upset.

“In CSK, the norm is that the coach, captain and the manager get suites. However, Raina also gets a suite in any hotel that the franchise stays. It’s just that his room didn’t have a balcony,” an IPL source told PTI.

It is unfortunate that the veteran cricketer will miss the cash-rich T20 tournament for the first time ever since its inception in 2008.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start on September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. Three venues will be used throughout the tournament.

Not long back, Raina along with CSK skipper MS Dhoni announced their international retirement bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career.