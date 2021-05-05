Hours after the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), star Chennai Super Kings top-order batsman took to Twitter and shared an important message with his fans during the Covid-19 crisis that has gripped India. Raina – who is a very popular cricketer – believes every person in the country deserves credit for standing up for one another. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 5, 2021: Oxygen Express Reaches Delhi, Mumbai Receives 1 Lakh Vaccine Doses

Raina's tweet read: "This isn't a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives!"

#WeCandoit

Last year, Raina pulled out of the IPL in UAE at the last minute citing ‘personal reason’ as the cause. His loss hurt the Chennai franchise who finished last in 2020. With the experienced Raina back in the CSK fold, the franchise was doing a good job this season. They won five out of seven games this year.

Meanwhile, CSK has been at the receiving end of the Covid-19 as three members of the Chennai franchise contracted the virus and was one of the reasons for the IPL to get suspended.

While bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and the CSK bus driver tested positive for the novel virus on Monday, batting coach Michael Hussey faced the same fate a day later.

CSK was one of the worst-hit franchises.