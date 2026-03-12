Home

Suryakumar Yadav apologises to THIS star player after Team India wins T20 World Cup 2026, his name is...

Suryakumar Yadav apologises to star all-rounder after the Indian team defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final

Suryakumar Yadav apologises to star player

Team India defeated their well known rivals New Zealand in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Team India creates history in the T20 World Cup

The Men in Blue performed brilliantly in the final clash. As they dominated the Blackcaps in both departments, batting and bowling. As a result, they thrashed them by a big margin and registered their second consecutive victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history. In the T20 World Cup 2024, they defeated South Africa by 7 runs at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Suryakumar Yadav apologies to Axar Patel after T20 World Cup clash

After the match and winning the T20 World Cup, Indian captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Suryakumar Yadav apologized to Axar Patel for not adding him in the match against South Africa, “He (Axar) was very angry – and he should have been.”

“He’s an experienced player; he leads a franchise. He should be angry. I apologised. I told him I made a mistake and I’m sorry, but it was a call for the team. It was a hard conversation. He took it in his stride, and we talked it through the next day,” he added.

Axar Patel shines in the T20 World Cup 2026 final

Speaking about his performance in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand. Axar took three important wickets for the Indian team as he bowled 3 overs and conceded 27 runs.

Team India’s massive loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

As a result, the Indian team lost that Super 8 clash against South Africa by 76 runs and faced a major setback in the first game of the qualification race.

Suryakumar Yadav opens up about team success matters more than personal milestones

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the players focused more on the team’s achievements rather than personal milestones. “We knew the way we played the 2024 T20 World Cup – that brand of cricket – won’t work going ahead. So, we decided: from hereon we will not pay attention to personal milestones, the goal is to win games.”

“If you noticed, till the semifinals none of our players were top run-getters or top wicket-takers. But we qualified and kept winning. Every game, every player contributed. It was very important to spread this thing like a virus in the team from the start. We planted this team culture 18 months back,” he added.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

