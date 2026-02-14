Suryakumar Yadav avoids comment on Pakistan ‘Handshake’ row, ahead of high-voltage clash, says…

Home

Team India Suryakumar Yadav avoids to comment when asked if his team would shake hands with Pakistan players during Sunday's Group A clash at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Suryakumar Yadav remained non-committal when asked about India-Pakistan ‘Handshake’ at the toss or after their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday.

Players from both India and Pakistan have avoided handshakes since last year’s Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, held in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident and the subsequent Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

“Wait for 24 hours. We are here to play cricket. Have good food and sleep,” Suryakumar said during the press-conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan which is scheduled for February 15.

Handshake debate heat up ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Much of the build-up to the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash has revolved around talk of boycotts, the ‘spirit’ of the game, and whether the two captains would continue with the now-familiar practice of avoiding handshakes.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha also remained tight-lipped when asked whether his team would shake hands.

“We will see tomorrow (Sunday),” Agha said during the press conference on Sunday.

Since the Asia Cup in September, the two sides have mostly moved away from the customary pre- and post-match handshakes, which are not mandatory. India started the “NO-Handshake” policy at the Asia Cup toss ahead of their opening group match in Dubai.

Agha stressed that the match must be played in the right spirit

However, Agha stressed that the match must be played in the right spirit. “Cricket should be played in the right spirit,” he said. “My personal opinion may not matter, but cricket should be played the way it has always been meant to be played. It’s up to them to decide what to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the high-voltage clash against Pakistan, skipper Suryakumar admitted that Pakistan could hold a slight edge after arriving in Colombo earlier, but maintained that India is well prepared for the contest.

“They may have arrived earlier, but we have our own plans in place,” he said. He also confirmed that all-rounder Washington Sundar is fit and available for selection.

