Stylish batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday announced his arrival at the international stage with a six. In the second T20I against England, Suryakumar Yadav came to bat at no. 3 and at the very first ball of his international career, the stylish batsman played a pull shot against Jofra Archer to slam a six. Also Read - LIVE India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Ahmedabad: Stokes Removes Rahul; Suryakumar Lead India's Recovery vs England

Suryakumar, who made his debut for India in the 2nd T20I against England, didn’t get a chance to bat in the game as the hosts registered a comfortable 7-wicket win. Surya was dropped from the third game to make way for experienced opener Rohit Sharma. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Becomes 2nd Indian to Score 9000 Runs in T20 Cricket

However, the 30-year-old picked up in the playing XI for the fourth match in place of Ishan Kishan. Fans on Twitter went berserk when Suryakumar played an astonishing shot off Archer’s delivery. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 18 Thursday

Suryakumar yadav announces himself in international cricket.

with a first ball six to Jofra Archer 🔥#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7LNqmKlP1r — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) March 18, 2021



The Mumbaikar also became the first Indian to slam a six on his first ball of T20I cricket among the Test cricket nation. Overall, Surya is the third batter to achieve the feat after Sohail Tanvir and Mangaliso Mosehle.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Apart from Surya, Rahul Chahar also got a chance as Yuzvendra Chahal was rested.

Rohit Sharma slammed six on the very first ball of the over against Adil Rashid and then hit a four on the third delivery. He took the single off the fourth delivery to reach 9000 runs. The first went in India’s favour but soon Archer strike and get rid of the Hitman in his fourth over.

The Indian team management decided to promote Suryakumar Yadav up in the batting order at no. 3 where usually skipper Virat Kohli bats.

At the time of filling the story, India were 59/1 in 7 overs with Suryakumar (28*) and KL Rahul (14*).