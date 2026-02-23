Home

Suryakumar Yadav blames THIS thing as major failure against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

Suryakumar Yadav blames team India's major reason for the defeat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8.

Team India got brutally dominated and thrashed by their well-known opponents South Africa by 76 runs in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8.

After this heartbreaking moment, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the team’s major reason and blunders where they lost their momentum and the match against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav blamed the batting failure as the major blunder for the Indian team’s loss, he reflected on the team’s poor batting performance and said, “When you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the match in the powerplay, but you can definitely lose the match in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in the first six overs. After that, we didn’t get the small partnerships we needed. That’s part of the game. We’ll learn from this and come back stronger.”

Surya praises key players for their performances

Suryakumar Yadav also praised their key players Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh for their impactful bowling at the beginning of the match. “We bowled very well in the beginning and restricted them to 21 for 3. Although South Africa batted brilliantly between overs 7 and 15, we made a comeback in the end. The pair of Bumrah and Arshdeep are very lethal. Together they took 5 wickets and conceded few runs. It is a great thing for us to have this experienced pair in the team.”

Team India’s plan against Zimbabwe in the next Super 8

Suryakumar Yadav also revealed the plan against Zimbabwe in their next fixture of the T20 World Cup Super 8. “Our plan for the next match is simple: good batting, good bowling, and good fielding. We will play the same brand of cricket we are known for. We will keep things simple and come back strong.”

