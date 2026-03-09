Home

Suryakumar Yadav BREAKS silence on retirement rumours after T20 World Cup 2026 win, says...

After guiding India to T20 World Cup 2026 glory, captain Suryakumar Yadav laughed off retirement questions during the post-match press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir during post match press-conference (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav etched their name in history after securing commanding 96-runs victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Suryakumar also entered the elite list of Indian captains to guide the team to a World Cup victory. He equalled MS Dhoni and went past Rohit Sharma by becoming a world champion in his first World Cup as captain.

While speaking at the press conference after the final, Suryakumar also addressed the question related to his retirement plans, and laughed it off while replying, “Brother, why think about retirement? Everything is going well.”

He also spoke about his future plans and said his immediate aim is to help the team chase an Olympic medal, while also keeping his focus on leading India in the 2028 T20 World Cup. “The next goal is the Olympics – Olympic gold – and also the T20 World Cup that year. Don’t forget,” Suryakumar further said.

Suryakumar recreates Rohit Sharma’s iconic soil celebration after T20 World cup win

After the final victory, Suryakumar Yadav picked up some soil from the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, applied it to his forehead, and then kissed his hand. A similar moment was seen after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, when captain Rohit Sharma ate a pinch of soil from the Barbados pitch.

What it means! 🥹 Moments that will forever be etched in Indian cricket history! 💙#T20WorldCup #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/cIlZHDDbU4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

“It’ll take a little time to sink in. We’ve just come out of the game. It was a good match, playing at home. When we wake up tomorrow and go back home – I don’t even know where we’re going – it will be a special feeling. Whatever has happened in the last two years since the 2024 T20 World Cup has been unbelievable, and I don’t know how to express it. It has been a wonderful journey,” Suryakumar said.

Men in Blue create history on multiple fronts

Coming to the match, India registered a dominant win in the final. Asked to bat first, the hosts piled up a massive 255/5 on the board, powered by Sanju Samson’s brilliant 89, along with crucial contributions from Ishan Kishan (54) and Abhishek Sharma (52).

In response, New Zealand struggled during the chase. Early breakthroughs dented their hopes, as the Kiwis lost three wickets during the powerplay and struggled to recover. Jasprit Bumrah led India’s bowling attack with a sensational spell, picking up four wickets for just 15 runs and dismantling the Kiwi batting line-up.

The victory also saw Men in Blue create history as they became the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and also the first side to claim the title three times, moving ahead of West Indies and England. It also marked India’s third consecutive ICC trophy, following their triumphs in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

