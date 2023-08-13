Home

Suryakumar Yadav Faces Heat For Not Asking Shubman Gill to Take DRS During 5th T20I Between India-West Indies | VIRAL TWEETS

WI vs Ind, 5th T20I: Surya reckoned that was hitting the stumps and hence Gill did not take the DRS.

SKY Faces Heat (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Florida: Young Shubman Gill would have wanted to carry on the good form from the penultimate T20I versus West Indies in the series decider at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday, but that did not happen as he perished early. Trying to play a sweep shot against Akeal Hossain, Gill missed it completely and the umpire raised his finger. Gill looked at his non-striker Suryakumar Yadav for suggestion. Surya reckoned that was hitting the stumps and hence Gill did not take the DRS. Later, replays showed that the ball was missing the leg-stump. Suryakumar is now facing the heat after Gill perished for nine runs.

Here are some of the reactions:

Surya robbed gill — Viratkohlifanclub (@Viratko06270240) August 13, 2023

I blame Surya for gills wicket — VISHU. (@WAS_VISHU) August 13, 2023

@ShubmanGill bro “atleast” u learn to use the DRS system properly because umpires yet to learn it.

It was a stupid thing not to use DRS n. It was not out. @surya_14kumar misguided Gill.

Whether player appeals for DRS or not, if it’s not out, call him back to bat, it’s fair. — Maddy (@Dev_Kul) August 13, 2023

