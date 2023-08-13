Top Recommended Stories

  • Suryakumar Yadav Faces Heat For Not Asking Shubman Gill to Take DRS During 5th T20I Between India-West Indies | VIRAL TWEETS

WI vs Ind, 5th T20I: Surya reckoned that was hitting the stumps and hence Gill did not take the DRS.

Updated: August 13, 2023 8:31 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

SKY Faces Heat (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Florida: Young Shubman Gill would have wanted to carry on the good form from the penultimate T20I versus West Indies in the series decider at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday, but that did not happen as he perished early. Trying to play a sweep shot against Akeal Hossain, Gill missed it completely and the umpire raised his finger. Gill looked at his non-striker Suryakumar Yadav for suggestion. Surya reckoned that was hitting the stumps and hence Gill did not take the DRS. Later, replays showed that the ball was missing the leg-stump. Suryakumar is now facing the heat after Gill perished for nine runs.

