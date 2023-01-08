Suryakumar Yadav Gives Epic Reply To Virat Kohli After T20I Century Against Sri Lanka | Watch Video

Suryakumar Yadav scored his third T20I hundred in India colours, one less than teammate and captain Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav replies to Virat Kohli on Instagram. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav has already won everyone’s hearts with his explosive batting in India colours. On Saturday, the Mumbai Indians star once again wooed his fans with his third T20I century en route to a series-clinching victory against Sri Lanka in Rajkot.

Riding on Suryakumar’s 112 not out in 51 balls, India posted 228/5 in 20 overs in the third and final game. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 136 in 16.4 overs as India won the series 2-1. Post victory, Suryakumar greeted fans at the stands on his way to his dressing room.

Upon reaching the dressing room, Suryakumar sat down to check his congratulatory Instagram messages. One among them was his teammate and former skipper Virat Kohli, who shared a story lauding the right-hander.

Raw emotions 🎦 A Suryakumar fandom frenzy 👏🏻 A special reply to an Instagram story 😉 Unparalleled love for SKY from his fans as he signs off from Rajkot 🤗#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wYuRKMNv1L — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2023

In his story, Kohli posted a picture of SKY from the game with two fire emojis and two applauding emojis. Reacting to the story, Suryakumar smiled and said, “Oh baba, look who has posted a story!”

In his reply to Kohli’s story, SKY wrote, “Bhau, bohot saara pyaar. See you soon (Brother, lots of love. See you soon!”