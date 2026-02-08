Home

Suryakumar Yadav gives major update on Washington Sundar's availability in T20 World Cup 2026, says 'Washy is…'

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav gives major update on Washington Sundar's availability for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been kicked off. However, the defending champions, the Indian team, dominated the USA and secured their first victory in the tournament by 29 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav’s major update on Washington Sundar’s availability

Indian captain and one of the greatest batters of all time. Suryakumar Yadav shares an important update on all-rounder Washington Sundar’s availability. SKY confirms that Sundar will join the squad in Delhi as they will play their next match against Namibia on February 12.

“Washy [Washington] is joining us in Delhi,” Suryakumar said after India’s 29-run win over the USA in their opening match. “He is good, everything is fine.”

Star Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar faced a serious side strain injury during the first ODI against the Black Caps (New Zealand). However, he was replaced by young Indian star Ayush Badoni in the ODI series.

Suryakumar Yadav’s match-winning knock vs USA

During the first match against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar Yadav showcased a great batting performance as he scored 84 runs off 49 balls and reflects on his performance. “Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling, but I had the belief. I knew if I batted till the end, I could make a difference,”

“I knew someday it was going to come. I was trying to hold the innings for the team (in the last year) and it was not happening. I packed my kit bag (after my last innings last year), spent time with my family and then went to Nagpur, and it was a different feeling.”

“It was a little different wicket”: Suryakumar Yadav on the pitch

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reflects on the difficulties they felt. “It was a little different wicket. But we knew when we woke up, there was not a lot of sun outside. The curator tried their best. There was not enough sunlight to have the pitch rolled and watered. It did not feel like it was a 180-190 wicket; it was more like a 140 wicket,”

SKY reacts after team India’s win over the USA

The Indian skipper said after winning the match. “After winning also you get to learn a lot of things. And today we learnt that we could have batted a little better, or maybe a little smarter. Two small-small partnerships could have got us to 160 rather than one batter or two batters trying to play till the end.”

