Suryakumar Yadav Gives Massive Injury Update After India Beat South Africa in 3rd T20I at Johannesburg

Ind vs SA: But to the respite of his fans, the Indian captain spoke at the post-match presentation revealed that he was walking and was okay.

Johannesburg: It was a night to remember for India at Johannesburg on Thursday as Suryakumar Yadav’s men beat hosts South Africa by 106 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. Despite the win, there was a moment which got a little concerning for an Indian point of view when Surya twisted his ankle and had to leave the field. The Indian T20I captain is an important member of the team and with a T20 WC coming up, this was the last thing one would have wanted. But to the respite of his fans, the Indian captain spoke at the post-match presentation revealed that he was walking and was okay.

“I am good. I am walking, so good. Always a good feeling. When it comes in a winning cause, it makes me happier,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

“We wanted to play some fearless brand of cricket. The idea was to bat first, put some runs on the board and defend. The boys work day in and day out. Happy that they showed some character. He(Kuldeep) is never happy. He is always hungry. It is a nice self gift on his birthday. I mean it is important to know your game. I just go out there and enjoy myself. The balance is important,” he added.

