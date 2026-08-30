Suryakumar Yadav hails Sanju Samson’s sportsmanship after initial 2026 T20 World Cup snub

Suryakumar Yadav recalls dropping Sanju Samson at the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup and reveals why it was the toughest decision of his captaincy.

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Suryakumar Yadav reveals toughest call on Sanju Samson. (Photo: X)

Former India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on one of the toughest decisions he had to make during his captaincy time. He revealed how he had to leave Sanju Samson out of the playing XI at the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Samson was short of runs heading into the tournament, having managed only 46 runs in five innings against New Zealand. With India’s top order looking unsettled early in the competition, Suryakumar decided to leave him out of the XI.

Suryakumar recalls crucial conversation with Samson

Suryakumar shared details of the conversation he had with Samson before making the difficult call.

“We were on the bus, and I told him that it was going to be difficult given how it was going. He told me just one thing: do whatever you feel is right to make this team win the World Cup. He said he is there whenever I need him, as he will prepare as if he were going to play. I gained a lot of confidence hearing that. Aise bhi log hote hain life mein (There are people like this too),” Suryakumar said on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel.

Dropping Samson was Suryakumar’s toughest captaincy call

Suryakumar made it clear that leaving Samson out of the team was far from an easy decision.

“That was my toughest call because I knew that he was a good person. We went to Sri Lanka in 2024, and he did not score a lot of runs there. He asked me what he should do. We were playing the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur. I told him I had confidence in him and that the coach had shown it as well. I assured him that he would play the next seven matches, and even if he scored seven ducks, he would still play the eighth,” he said.

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Sanju Samson grabs his opportunity and delivers

Samson eventually got his opportunity when India needed him most. He returned to the opening slot ahead of a must-win Super Eight clash against West Indies and produced a brilliant run of scores – 97 not out, 89 and another 89.

He also played crucial roles in the semi-final and final as India went on to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, beating New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad.

His performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award and capped a remarkable turnaround after being left out at the beginning of the competition.

Suryakumar and Samson Face Uncertain Futures

Since the World Cup, both players have faced difficult phases in their careers. Suryakumar is no longer part of India’s national team plans, while Samson was dropped from the T20I side after India’s tour of England in July.