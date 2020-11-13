Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav has impressed everyone with his consistent performances in IPL throughout the past three seasons. Despite big names in the MI’s dugout, Suryakumar was the backbone of MI’s batting order in their title-winning campaign in UAE. The 30-year-old slammed 480 runs in 16 innings at a staggering average of 40 in IPL 2020. Also Read - Shane Watson Explains Why Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Indians Won IPL 2020

Several former cricketers and critics heaped huge praises on Suryakumar for his stellar show during the cash-rich league. Another addition in the list is Harbhajan Singh, who called MI batsman the Indian AB de Villiers. The veteran off-spinner said that the stylish Mumbai batsman has now transformed into a primary match-winner for his franchise.

"There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav has transformed himself from being the game-changer to a primary match-winner for the Mumbai Indians. He had taken up a lot of responsibility of their batting," Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports.

“And it is not that he plays at the strike rate of 100, if you see his strike rate, he starts hitting from the first ball itself.”

Harbhajan further claims that Suryakumar has all the type of shots under his belt, which makes him the Indian AB de Villiers, who is fondly known as Mr 360 degree.

“It is difficult to stop him as he has all types of shots. He hits overs covers, plays the sweep also well, plays spin very well, plays fast bowling amazingly well. He is the Indian AB de Villiers,” said the veteran off-spinner.

Despite his stellar show in IPL 2020, uncapped Surykumar was ignored from India’s senior team squad for Australia tour. However, Harbhajan feels the MI batsman is not far away to get selected for the Indian team.

“I feel he should have been selected for the Indian team. It didn’t happen but he is not far away. He is an unbelievable player. The sort of batting Suryakumar Yadav has done, he has attracted everyone towards him.”