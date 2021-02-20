The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 19-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. The first match of the series will be played on March 12. Also Read - Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishan Kishan Powers Jharkhand to Massive Win Over Madhya Pradesh; Jagadeesan Shines as Tamil Nadu Beat Punjab

Middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav gets his much-awaited India senior team call-up after scoring consistent runs in domestic cricket in the past couple of years. Flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan also received his maiden call-up alongside all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who impressed many during IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Senior paceman Jasprit Bumrah got the much deserving rest after playing regular cricket in the past couple of months. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the Indian team after recovering from the injury. Bhuvneshwar will lead the pace attack alongside Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also missed out on his place due to the thumb injury he sustained during Australia as Axar Patel has been included in the squad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also returned to the limited-overs set-up after his match-winning knocks in the red-ball series against Australia. The southpaw was also named the ICC player of the month for January.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson was dropped from the squad after an underwhelming show during the Australia tour.

All five matches of the series will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.