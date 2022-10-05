Indore: Suryakumar Yadav has been in sublime touch over the past month and is India’s most inform player heading into the T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, Tuesday did not belong to Surya as he perished early for eight off six balls at the Holkar stadium in Indore. With India losing two early wickets, Dinesh Karthik was promoted up the order at No. 4 – which is Surya’s preferred spot. The veteran wicketkeeper did a good job as he hit a breezy 46 off 21 balls. Following the game, Surya hilariously said that his No. 4 position is now in trouble while lavishing praise for Karthik.Also Read - Rohit Sharma DROPS BIG Hint on Injured Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement For T20 World Cup

“DK needed some game time, and I think the way he batted, my number 4 is in trouble. I haven’t thought much about it, but I am looking forward to it,” Surya said after the game. Also Read - Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik's BROMANCE Steals Show Despite IND's Loss vs SA in 3rd T20I at Indore; Watch VIRAL Video

Surya also revealed that he is not a stats person who gets obsessed with numbers. Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: India Finish Series With Little Fight and None Too Reassuring Returns

“I didn’t check the stats. But I think that was the demand of the game. My friends send these things (stats and numbers) on whatsapp, I don’t follow it. The thought process was the same, I just wanted to enjoy. I had to take a step back and build a partnership with him. Didn’t work today,” Surya added.

Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw produced his maiden T20I hundred to help the visitors avoid a 3-0 whitewash to claim a consolation win.

With the win in the first two T20Is, India won the three-match series 2-1. On the other hand, the win in the last game will give the Proteas momentum heading into the upcoming ODI series and also some confidence ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.