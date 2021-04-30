Defending champions Mumbai Indians got back to winning ways after a stutter as they hammered Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After the match, an elated Suryakumar Yadav was spotted kissing his wife Devisha Shetty – who was present at the stadium. Devisha was behind the glass sheet in the stands. SKY made it a point to come near her and then kiss the glass as Devisha brought her cheeks in front. Also Read - Brendon McCullum Accuses KKR Batsmen of Not Being Aggressive Despite Being Asked to After Loss vs DC

The image surfaced on social space after Zaheer Khan’s wife Sagarika Ghatge shared it on her Instagram story. Also Read - PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 26 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST April 30 Friday

Here is the image: Also Read - Prithvi Shaw-Shivam Mavi's Bromance Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Thrash Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 Match | WATCH

The MI squad is being accompanied by their wives who are staying with the players in the bio-bubble.

Meanwhile, SKY got his eye in but could not carry on to get something big as he perished for 16 off 10 balls. Surya is one of the best batsmen in the Mumbai franchise and has won them games over the years. SKY would like to get among the runs and win games for MI.

Following the win, MI skipper Rohit was all praise for the side as he believed they desperately needed the win after a couple of losses. Rohit also felt that Mumbai was clinical in their approach and players took responsibility.

“Absolutely brilliant, we needed this win badly after a couple of losses, we did pretty much everything right, from ball one, very clinical towards the end as well. This is something that was required, we took the responsibility, good to see a complete team effort,” he said at the presentation.

With the win, Mumbai stays on course to make the playoffs and strive for their third consecutive IPL title.