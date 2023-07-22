Home

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Lead India In T20I Series Against Ireland: Report

Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Lead India In T20I Series Against Ireland: Report

The Men in Blue will play three T20Is on August 18, 20, 23 against Ireland before flying out to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

Indian's Suryakumar Yadav is currently no.1 ranked T20I player. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: After rumours flew that Hardik Pandya could be given rest in the T20I series against Ireland that starts next month, considering his workload management, fresh reports suggest world No.1 batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to lead the Men in Blue.

Trending Now

India, who are currently in Caribbean, will play eight white-ball matches consisting three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies from July 27 to August 13. Post that they will fly to Ireland for a three-match T20I series from August 18 against Ireland.

You may like to read

According to a report by the Times of India, Suryakumar might lead India against Ireland in the absence of Pandya. The team management wants to keep Pandya fresh for the major 50-over assignments which includes Asia Cup and World Cup, later this year.

Suryakumar served as Pandya’s deputy during the team’s white-ball home season in early 2023. Also, the batter led the Mumbai Indians in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma in a home clash against Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League few months ago.

Following the Ireland series, that ends on August 23, the Indian team will travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023 which will starts from August 30. The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in a group stage match.

Earlier, PTI had reported that along with Pandya, Shubman Gill might also get rested in the Ireland series. “Nothing is finalized but a lot will depend on Hardik’s physical fitness after the ODIs and T20Is in West Indies. There is short gap between the games in West Indies and Ireland. With a World Cup coming up, one has to keep the workload issue in mind,” a BCCI source had told PTI.

Schedule for India vs Ireland Series:

August 18: Ireland vs India 1st T20 (Malahide, 3pm IST)

August 20: Ireland v India 2nd T20I (Malahide, 3 PM IST)

August 23: Ireland v India 3rd T20I (Malahide, 3 PM IST)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES