Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Miss Few Matches Of IPL 2024: Report

Suryakumar Yadav got injured in South Africa in December 2023.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav will likely to miss the first week of Indian Premier League 2024. The batter is currently recovering from an ankle injury he got in South Africa. Mi head coach said that he is still wating for an update on Suryakumar who is currently in National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

MI star batter has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the tour of South Africa in December 2023.

SKY joined NCA last week and he needs at least two weeks to be back in action. Considering T20 World Cup coming up the board will not rush his return to cricket.

“Surya at the moment is on the guidance of the Indian cricket team as well. Just waiting for updates on that. I don’t like to micromanage. We’ve got a world-class medical team that’s in control of all of that. Yes, the past, we have had a few fitness issues. We are always going to be in that sort of domain of having fitness issues as other teams are as well,” said Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher.

Earlier, taking to his official Instagram handle, Suryakumar shared an insightful post, addressing the confusion surrounding his surgery. In his message, he expressed gratitude for the support and love he received during his recovery journey. He reassured fans that his path to recovery is progressing well, hinting at an imminent return to the cricketing arena.

“Hello everyone, good morning. Hope you all are doing well. Just wanted to clear something up. Bit of a confusion, I guess. For those who aren’t aware, I was operated on for SPORTS HERNIA a few weeks back not for my ankle. Road to recovery is going really well. Thank you, everyone, for all the love and support, see you all soon,” he wrote.

Because he suffered an ankle injury in South Africa, there was some confusion over his surgery as some felt that he was operated for his ankle. Earlier, following his surgery in January, Suryakumar shared a picture on X and wrote:

“I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon.”

