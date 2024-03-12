By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Miss First Two IPL 2024 Games For Mumbai Indians – REPORT
Surya is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and he is unlikely to get a fitness clearance soon.
Mumbai: In what could be called as a big setback for Mumbai Indians, star batter Suryakumar Yadav may miss the first two IPL 2024 games. Surya, who has been out of action since December, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and he is unlikely to get a fitness clearance soon.
