Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Miss First Two IPL 2024 Games For Mumbai Indians – REPORT

Surya is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and he is unlikely to get a fitness clearance soon.

Suryakumar Yadav may not start IPL 2024

Mumbai: In what could be called as a big setback for Mumbai Indians, star batter Suryakumar Yadav may miss the first two IPL 2024 games. Surya, who has been out of action since December, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and he is unlikely to get a fitness clearance soon.

