  • Home
  • Sports
  • Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Miss First Two IPL 2024 Games For Mumbai Indians – REPORT

Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Miss First Two IPL 2024 Games For Mumbai Indians – REPORT

Surya is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and he is unlikely to get a fitness clearance soon. 

Published: March 12, 2024 8:50 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Suryakumar Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav news, Suryakumar Yadav age, Suryakumar Yadav updates, Suryakumar Yadav IPL, Suryakumar Yadav MI, MI Team news, Mumbai Indians, MI Schedule, IPL 2024, IPL 2024 Schedule, Cricket News
Suryakumar Yadav may not start IPL 2024

Mumbai: In what could be called as a big setback for Mumbai Indians, star batter Suryakumar Yadav may miss the first two IPL 2024 games. Surya, who has been out of action since December, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and he is unlikely to get a fitness clearance soon.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.