New Delhi: Star of the England Tour and Flamboyant Indian batter KL Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin here from Thursday, due to a muscle strain in his left thigh. Suryakumar Yadav has been added to the squad but that only adds to the problem of plenty.

With Rahul out of the series, Gill will probably be considered to open the innings contrary to the reports which came earlier. Gill, who was announced in the squad as a middle-order option, now has to bat at the top because of the little experience he gained in the series against Australia and England. Mayank Agarwal has the strongest case to open alongside Gill. However, the possibility of Rahane or Suryakumar Yadav opening the batting cannot be ruled out as both these batters have opened while playing for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. Also Read - IND vs NZ: With Series in Pocket, India May Test Reserve Players in Kolkata Dead Rubber

Even the possibility of Cheteshwar Pujara opening the innings cannot be ruled. Shubman Gill was seen opening the batting along with Mayank Agarwal during the team’s net session as Cheteshwar Pujara, the vice captain for the series-opener, also batted. Pujara, in the past, has opened in county cricket and performed satisfactory in conditions where the ball swings in the air or seam through the surface. Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant and 17 Connection

The injury of KL Rahul has created problems for Team India which they have been facing for a long time. A settled opening pair in test matches is key to success at overseas and home. Rahul and Rohit Sharma batted outstandingly well in the England tour. The balance was terrific, as their opening partnership was piling up century partnerships one innings after another. It was a rare sight to see for the Indian spectators.

The presence of two established openers in Cricket is a luxury. It’s a difficult task to have two regular established openers because of so much white ball cricket. However, in test cricket, it should be a necessity.