Suryakumar Yadav Meets And Exchanges Jerseys With Manchester United Legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Suryakumar Yadav met and exchanged jerseys with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his tour of the India.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Suryakumar Yadav (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav met with Manchester United’s legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his tour of the Indian nation. The dynamic batter also shared a special moment with Gunnar as he exchanged his cricket jersey with his United jersey. The picture of this interaction is now going viral all across the social space.

Arriving for his highly-anticipated tour in India, Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his excitement about visiting the country and engaging with passionate football fans as his three-day visit, hosted by Tilak Gaurang Shah, founder of Ace of Pubs, kicked off at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on Friday.

With India being home to a staggering 38% of Manchester United’s global fan base as per data from YouGov, Solskjaer’s visit marks a historic moment for the team’s supporters across the nation.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Solskjaer said, “I am truly thrilled to finally be here in India and meet the nation’s Red Devils. This tour organized by Tilak is not only a memorable moment for fans but also for me as I have been eager to visit the country and experience its footballing culture. I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome I have received in Bengaluru, and eagerly anticipate meeting fans in Delhi and Mumbai.”

Renowned for his remarkable career and iconic moments on the field, Solskjaer shared his favorite tales and stories from his time at Old Trafford, offering fans a unique glimpse into not just the career of the ‘baby-faced assassin’ but also the world of professional football.

“I have had the privilege of experiencing football’s magic on both sides of the touchline. So, it is always a delight to be able to reminisce about those last-minute goals and unforgettable victories with the fans. While I had only heard about the devotion of Indians towards Manchester United, getting the opportunity to experience it firsthand today was incredible,” stated Solskjaer.

Enhancing the anticipation surrounding Solskjaer’s debut India tour, fans will also get the chance to acquire exclusive football memorabilia, sourced meticulously by Tilak. The dedicated Manchester United fan will be hosting the auction for this exceptional collection including rare football boots and distinctive canvases autographed by the Norwegian, as well as signed jerseys from his esteemed former teammates.

“Today marks the start of a special three-day journey for Manchester United fans across the nation. By bringing Solskjaer to India, we have not only given fans the chance to meet their idol but also been able to showcase the deep connection between the country and the club. Through this tour, we aim to fulfill the lifelong dreams of supporters and provide them with precious football items they will cherish for years to come,” commented Tilak Gaurang Shah, founder of Ace of Pubs.

Following the Bengaluru leg of the tour, the exciting tour will ensure football fans get an opportunity to meet Solskjaer, who will be holding gala dinners at the ITC Grand Central, Mumbai on February 10 and ITC Maurya, New Delhi on February 11.

With the presence of prominent brands propelling the event’s stature, Solskjaer’s India tour is set to seamlessly connect fans with the Norwegian football icon in a premium experiential manner.

