It seemed like Suryakumar Yadav – a domestic stalwart – would finally make his India debut after years of toil on Friday in the first T20I against England at Narendra Modi stadium. But it was not to be as the team management backed Shreyas Iyer over the Mumbai-born cricketer. Also Read - Rohit Sharma is Resting For Couple of Games: Virat Kohli at Toss During 1st T20I vs England

The 30-year old would be hoping that he makes the XI in the next four games that will be played between the two sides in Ahmedabad. SKY – he is popularly known – has been in the reckoning for some time now, thanks to his solid domestic performances and a good IPL season. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw After Vijay Hazare Success: Come From The Streets, Know How to Bounce Back

Here is how fans reacted: Also Read - India vs England 2021: 50% Tickets to be on Sale For All T20Is at Narendra Modi Stadium

Can’t believe — Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav. WTF — Rajesh Abraham (@pendown) March 12, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav is anyday better than Shreyas Iyer. Long rope for Iyer is not ending. It’s time for Suryakumar Yadav, but then Kohli has his favourites. 🤬 — Rajesh Abraham (@pendown) March 12, 2021

unlucky suryakumar yadav, he is anyday better than sheryas iyer — A (@Hahahaitsokay) March 12, 2021

I would have used Ishan Kishan as an opener instead of Shikhar Dhawan and played Suryakumar Yadav instead of Shreyas Iyer. #INDvENG — Bhavesh Mistry (@kuffon) March 12, 2021

For India, they would like to continue the winning momentum from the Tests to the limited-overs internationals. With the T20 World Cup set to take place this year, this would be an important five-match series from the point of view of both sides. While England is the best in the format, it would be an ideal opportunity for Kohli and his men to test themselves against them. Time and again, Surya has said that he would love to play in Kohli’s team and has also dreamt of being led by the Indian skipper.