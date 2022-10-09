Perth: Given his form in T20Is in recent times, Suryakumar Yadav would surely be India’s biggest trump card at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. It is the first time the Maharashtra-born cricketer would be playing on Australian soil. After India’s first training session on Saturday, Suryakumar spoke at length about the conditions and how he feels. Surya admitted that the pitches are fast and the grounds are big and hence getting his gameplan ready is the key. Pointing out that it is very much like India, Surya said that he felt good while batting in the nets.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Befitting Reply To A Troll Goes Viral As Cricketer Welcomes PM Modi In Jamnagar

"I was really looking forward to come here and attend the first practice session, go on the ground, have a walk and run, and feel how it is like here. The first net session was also amazing. Just wanted to feel how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is," said Suryakumar.

"Obviously, starting a little slow. There were butterflies and there was excitement, at the same time, you also need to see how you bring yourself into this atmosphere. I am excited but at the same time, it is important to follow your routines," he added.

Here is the clip shared by the BCCI where Surya speaks on his first net session in Australia:

#TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar had his first nets session in Australia. 🗣️Hear in to what he has to say on the conditions down under and preparations going into the @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HaI6hjVNsu — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

Team India left for Australia on Thursday, where the Twitter handle of Indian board shared an image of the squad. The players were looking smart in their formals which had the BCCI emblem on them. Given India’s current form, they would be one of the favourites.

India plays their first match against Pakistan on 23rd October at the iconic MCG.