Home

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav opens up about how THIS thing helped Team India perform brilliantly after loss to South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav opens up about how THIS thing helped Team India perform brilliantly after loss to South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav reveals how Team India bounced back after defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story

SKY reveals how Team India bounced back after loss to South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav’s team India created history in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the 2026 season, they defeated New Zealand by 96 runs and clinched the title for them. Not only this, they also won the title in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they defeated South Africa. However, the Men in Blue became the first team in the tournament to win consecutive titles.

Team India defeat New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 final

Speaking about the match against New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav’s side showcased a great performance and dominated the Blackcaps. Their brilliant performance helped them to clinch the victory over Mitchell Santner’s side by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav opens up about how Team India made a comeback after defeat to South Africa

In an interaction with The Indian Express, Indian captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his incredible batting performance and great strategies as well. However, Suryakumar opened up about the comeback of the team after the heartbreaking loss to South Africa. Not only this, he also revealed that fielding coach T Dilip introduced a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for the best fielder in practice sessions.

“The people working behind the scenes. Fielding coach T Dilip introduced a Rs 10,000 prize for the best fielder in practice. After the South Africa game, the video analyst showed us a ten-minute video of the past two years – one reel for the batters set to the Baahubali song, one for the bowlers set to ‘O Shera Teer Te Taj’. These small moments make a team stronger,” Surya said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

SKY reveals Team India’s dressing room environment in the T20 World Cup 2026

“Freedom of speech in a team environment is very important – you have to hear everyone out. I make sure to talk to everyone at ground level. Those tense moments sometimes turned into funny ones too. Like when Rinku Singh tried to speak in English and everyone struggled to control their laughter. The same happened with Tilak Varma speaking in his Hyderabadi accent. These things bring a team together as much as anything,” SKY added.

Surya’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Reflecting on his batting performance, he also improved the trouble going with his poor form. However, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, he performed well and cleared all the poor remarks on his batting performance.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.