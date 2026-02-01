Home

Suryakumar Yadav opens up on Ishan Kishan replacing Sanju Samson as wicketkeeper in 5th T20I against New Zealand, says…

New Delhi: Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up on the decision of Ishan Kshan replacing Sanju Samson as wicketkeeper in the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram, stating that wicketkeeping responsibilities were always planned to be shared during the series.

Ishan Kishan made a strong statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Samson who has been struggling with his form, managed to score only 6 runs off 6 balls in the fifth and final T20I, while Kishan made a strong statement with a brilliant century, strengthening his case as a wicketkeeper-batter for India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

“I think both the keepers were playing since game one as Tilak was not available. So, we had decided before the series that three games would be kept by Sanju Samson and two games would be kept by Ishan,” Suryakumar said during the post-match press conference.

“Ishan unfortunately missed the last game because of a niggle, but he was anyway going to keep wickets in this match,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav shared a major update on Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma who is currently recovering form testicular surgery is set to join the team in Mumbai for two practice matches.

“Tilak Varma has been shaping up well. I heard he is playing two games in Bombay on the 2nd and the 4th. I think two games are enough. I spoke to him only yesterday. He has started batting, bowling, fielding – everything. So hopefully, we should have him soon,” he said.

Washington Sundar has been making good progress in his recovery

Suryakumar also shared major update on all-rounder Washington Sundar who is returning from a rib injury, has been making good progress in his recovery, “I think Vashi is also doing well. We spoke to both of them (Tilak and Washington) yesterday. Tilak is much better. Vashi has almost started his bowling and batting. He is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon,” he added

