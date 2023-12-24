Home

Suryakumar Yadav Promises To Be Back Stronger After Ankle Injury, Wishes Fans Happy Holidays

Suryakumar Yadav will take atleast six to seven weeks to recover fully before taking the field again. He is out of the T20I series against Afghanistan at home.

Suryakmar Yadav injured his ankle during South Africa vs India third T20I.

New Delhi: India batter Suryakumar Yadav promised to be back fully fit and wished his fans a happy holiday season on Saturday. The right-hander, who led India in the T20I series against South Africa, twisted his ankle in the third game and has been sidelined from the game for atleast six to seven weeks, thereby ruling him out of the home series against Afghanistan.

Taking to Instagram, Suryakumar posted a video of himself where he can be seen with his left foot heavily braced and walking with the help of a stick. On a slightly serious note, injuries are never fun, but I’ll take it in my stride and promise to be back, fully fit, in no time!

“Till then, hope you all are enjoying the holiday season and finding little joys, everyday,” he wrote in the caption.

