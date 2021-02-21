And finally, Suryakumar Yadav got his first India call-up on Saturday as BCCI announced the side for the upcoming T20Is against England. The Mumbai-born cricketer has reacted for the first time after getting named in the India squad. An elated Suryakumar reckoned the feeling was surreal as he still could not come to terms with it. Also Read - At Virat Kohli's Home, There Are no Servants: Ex Cricketer Sarandeep Singh on India Captain

“The feeling is surreal,” he tweeted along with his photo. In the photo, he is sitting in the pitch at the iconic DY Patil stadium. Also Read - Suresh Raina Smashes 46-ball 104* in Local T20 Game Ahead of IPL 2021 | WATCH VIDEO

SKY – as he is popularly known – has been in the scheme of things for a long time and there were talks that he could make it for the Australia tour – but that did not happen.

Suryakumar amassed 480 runs in 15 outings in the IPL that was played in UAE and was one of the key reasons why defending champions Mumbai Indians went on to win the tournament.

He was not the only uncapped Indian player to be picked for the home series against England. Ishan Kishan – who was the highest run-scorer in IPL among uncapped Indian players – also got his maiden national call. Rahul Tewatia was also picked for the first time in the India squad.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rishabh Pant also returned to the white-ball format. For Bhuvi, he is coming back from an injury, while Pant has been drafted back following his splendid show in the longest format.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur