Suryakumar Yadav Recalls Debut Series Upon His Return To Ahmedabad For IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav began his international career with a six off England's Jofra Archer in 2021 at Ahmedabad. India will play New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the same venue.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the backbone of Indian batting in T20is since his debut in 2021. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav recalled his debut for India as he makes a return to the venue where it all began in 2021. India are at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to play in the T20I series decider against New Zealand.

India lost the first T20I by 21 runs in Ranchi before narrowly edging the opposition in the last ball in Lucknow. The Men in Blue will play the third and final game on Wednesday. “When I came to the dressing room, I told our team manager that I’ve returned to where it all began.

“I have great memories here,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Back in 2021, during England’s tour of India, Suryakumar made his debut in the second T201 where he didn’t get to bat.

#TeamIndia vice-captain @surya_14kumar describes his excitement ahead of playing in front of a packed crowd in the #INDvNZ T20I decider at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️ in Ahmedabad, where he made his international debut 😃👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nu2shQUIxG — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2023

However, he was dropped in the next game before making a comeback in the fourth. The right-hander began his international career with a six off Jofra Archer with a one-leg pull over fine leg.

“This is a beautiful stadium, with an amazing crowd. It will be an exciting game tomorrow,” Suryakumar added.