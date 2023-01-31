  • Home
  • Sports
  • Suryakumar Yadav Recalls Debut Series Upon His Return To Ahmedabad For IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav Recalls Debut Series Upon His Return To Ahmedabad For IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav began his international career with a six off England's Jofra Archer in 2021 at Ahmedabad. India will play New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the same venue.

Published: January 31, 2023 8:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Suryakumar Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav T20I stats, Suryakumar Yadav batting stats, Suryakumar Yadav vs New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav at Ahmedabad, Suryakumar Yadav at Narendra Modi Stadium, IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, IND vs NZ T20I series, IND vs NZ live scores, IND vs NZ live streaming, IND vs NZ updates, IND vs NZ cricket news, IND vs NZ Narendra Modi Stadium, Cricket news,
Suryakumar Yadav has been the backbone of Indian batting in T20is since his debut in 2021. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav recalled his debut for India as he makes a return to the venue where it all began in 2021. India are at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to play in the T20I series decider against New Zealand.

Also Read:

India lost the first T20I by 21 runs in Ranchi before narrowly edging the opposition in the last ball in Lucknow. The Men in Blue will play the third and final game on Wednesday. “When I came to the dressing room, I told our team manager that I’ve returned to where it all began.

“I have great memories here,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Back in 2021, during England’s tour of India, Suryakumar made his debut in the second T201 where he didn’t get to bat.

However, he was dropped in the next game before making a comeback in the fourth. The right-hander began his international career with a six off Jofra Archer with a one-leg pull over fine leg.

“This is a beautiful stadium, with an amazing crowd. It will be an exciting game tomorrow,” Suryakumar added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 31, 2023 8:19 PM IST