Suryakumar Yadav Recalls Time When Virat Kohli Praised His Batting Approach to a Video Game

SKY not only takes cricket fanatics by surprise but he also at times is taken aback by watching his own game.

Suryakumar Yadav Recalls Time When Virat Kohli Praised His Batting Approach to a Video Game. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav is currently one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game and many have dubbed him as the next AB de Villiers for his all-round ability of playing shots all around the park.

‘I was playing such shots at domestic and IPL level as well, but to do so successfully on the big stage has left even me amazed. The other day, I saw videos of my batting over the past three months. And I told myself “arre, yeh knock meine aise kaise khel diya? How did I do this? I saw it on social media and it kept on repeating on my timeline. So I watched it all’, Yadav told to The Indian Express.

He recalled one moment with Virat while batting, where the former Indian skipper was also taken by SKY’s performance and praised the Mumbai Indians’ man batting approach to that of a video game.

‘Once I was batting with Virat (Kohli) bhai, and he came and told me “tu video game khel raha hai kya? Alag chal raha hai tera bhi (Are you playing video games? You are at a different level).” It felt nice to hear these things’, he told.

‘I spoke to Rahul (Dravid) bhai too. When he saw my innings like these, he came and told me that the position at which I bat, I can go and change the game. When he became India coach, I went and told him once that when the match is between the 7-14 over stage, please send me out to bat. I have batted in that situation plenty of times for Mumbai Indians. I know how to score runs in that particular situation’, he added.