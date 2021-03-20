He may be 30-year-old biologically, but from heart, he is still a kid and this video is proof. Following his maiden fifty on his national debut, the right-handed top-order batsman received praise from all quarters. Also Read - IND vs ENG | Suryakumar Yadav's Mindset is Praiseworthy: VVS Laxman

A day after his breathtaking 57 off 31 balls, a video surfaced on social space where the cricketer can be seen rejoicing his own shots as he watches the video on a mobile phone. It is his smile that catches our attention. He smiles like a kid, literally – who has just got his way with an ice-cream. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Shares Video of Tiger Spotted During Jungle Safari, Says "It Came to Wish me Speedy Recovery" | WATCH

Here is the video: Also Read - India vs England 5th T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Likely Playing XIs: Squads, Toss, Team News For IND vs ENG 5th T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium

Watch: The video of Suryakumar Yadav rejoicing each and every shot from his debut knock in international cricket is winning hearts!!! The 30-year-old has the glee of an eight-year old!!! Credits: Devisha Shetty!#SuryakumarYadav #INDvENG #INDvsENG #SKY #T20Is pic.twitter.com/vZvCYFOFe1 — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) March 20, 2021

He was picked in the side for the second game, but he did not get to bat as India skipper Virat Kohli took the hosts over the line. But when he got his turn in the fourth game, he seemed to be ready for the challenge as he opened his account with a six of the first ball to announce his arrival at the big stage.

He looked in complete control of proceedings as he played his trademark shots and put the opposition under pressure. His whirlwind knock comprised six fours and three sixes.

India would be hoping he continues his good run in the fifth and final T20I – which is a must-win for both sides with the series locked at 2-2.

The hosts would start outright favourites having won both ways. It is likely that India could make a change to the side and get in-form Ishan Kishan in place of the more experienced KL Rahul – who has been woefully out-of-form.