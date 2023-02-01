Suryakumar Yadav Retains No. 1 Position in ICC T20 Rankings

Home

New Delhi, Feb 1: India’s middle order batter Suryakumar Yadav retained his No. 1 position with career-high rating points in the latest ICC T2O rankings released on Wednesday.

Suryakumar has a rating of 910 points after he stroked quickfire innings of 47 during the first match of India’s ongoing series against New Zealand in Ranchi as the exciting right-hander maintained his healthy lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters.

While the Indian batter played a more composed knock of unbeaten 26 in the second match of the series, the 32-year-old dropped back to a total of 908 rating points as a result. He will have an opportunity to improve on his record in the third and deciding match of the series in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The current rating points mean Suryakumar remained within striking distance of England batter Dawid Malan in the race to hold the highest rating of all time for Men’s T20I batters.

Malan achieved a rating of 915 points in Cape Town back in 2020, but Suryakumar now holds the second-highest rating of all time for T20I batters following his recent heroics with the willow.

Surya’s teammate Washington Sundar meanwhile galloped to 104th position. On the other hand, New Zealand’s Finn Allen (up eight places to 19th) and Daryl Mitchell (up nine places to 29th) have also gained in the latest rankings update.

In the T20I bowling rankings, India spinners Yuzvendra Chahal jumped six places to 34th and Kuldeep Yadav gained 54 spots to 81st. New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner is in the top 10 while Michael Bracewell has moved from 58th to 37th position.