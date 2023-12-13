Home

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Reason Why India Lost 2nd T20I vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Reason Why India Lost 2nd T20I vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that it was very difficult to bowl with the wet ball. But again, he said he expects similar scenarios going ahead.

Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Reason For Loss

Gqeberha: South Africa came up on top as they beat India by five wickets in the second T20I on Tuesday to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Rain of course played a part in the game as it was reduced to 15 overs when the hosts came out to bat. Needing to chase 152 in 15 overs, the hosts won the game with seven balls to spare. Following the loss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that it was very difficult to bowl with the wet ball. But again, he said he expects similar scenarios going ahead.

Trending Now

“At the halfway stage, I thought it was a par score but they batted beautifully in the first 5-6 overs and took the game away from us. It was the brand of cricket we were talking about, just go out and express ourselves. It was tough with the wet ball, but we would face similar situations in the future and it’s a good learning for us. Looking forward to the third T20,” Surya said at the post-match presentation.

You may like to read

India were going all guns blazing before rain stopped play with three balls left in the innings. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) and Rinku Singh (68 batting off 39) made fifties.

Chasing the revised target, South Africa reached home in 13.5 overs, scoring 154 for 5. Reeza Hendricks (49) and skipper Aiden Markram (30) made substantial contributions for South Africa.

Brief Scores: India: 180 for 7 (Rinku Singh 68 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 56; Aiden Markram 1/29, Tabraiz Shamsi 1/18). South Africa: 154 for 5 in 13.5 overs ( Reeza Hendricks 49; Mukesh Kumar 2/34).

India will now look to beat the hosts in the final T20I and level it up.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.