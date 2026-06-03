Suryakumar Yadav SACKED as India captain after winning T20 World Cup 2026, set to lose…

Exactly 2 months after leading the Indian team to its 3rd ICC T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav has been stripped off as India's T20I captain with immediate effect. It comes after Surya's poor run

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Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Exactly 2 months after leading the Indian team to its 3rd ICC T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav has been stripped off as India’s T20I captain with immediate effect. It comes after Surya’s poor run of form which saw him score just 183 runs in 13 matches for the Mumbai Indians who finished 9th in the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

Suryakumar Yadav is also likely to lose his spot in the T20I side because of the same reason with the team management now gearing up to appoint a new captain on a long-term basis.

This is a developing story.