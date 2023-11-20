Home

Suryakumar Yadav Says ‘This Will Take Some Time To Sink In’ Following India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Disappointment

India last world title came way back in 2011 and their last ICC trophy was the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013

Suryakumar Yadav failed to live up to his expectations in ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final will ‘take time to sink in’, stated batter Suryakumnar Yadav on Monday. India’s dreams of winning a third World Cup title laid in tatters after an inexplicable meltdown saw them crash to a six-wicket defeat against an indefatigable Australia.

Australia thus won a record-extending sixth World Cup title, stretching their dominance in the tournament that started way back in 1975. Put in to bat, India ended up with a below-par 240 despite contributions from Rohit Sharma (47), Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66).

“Heartbroken. This will take some time to sink in. Together in win, and in loss. Nothing will take away what this team means to all of us. We felt your immense love, support and energy everytime we stepped on the field. THANK YOU,” said Suryakumar in a social media post.

Just like his performance in the WTC final against India in June, Travis Head made a match-winning 137 off 120 balls as Australia chased down the target in 43 overs. Indian hopes were raised when Australia lost three wickets for 47 but a 192-run partnership between Head and Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) shut the door on the opposition.

Australia’s brilliant bowling and fielding also went a long way in their emphatic win. The dew in the evening also made batting easier on a slow and dry surface. India last world title came way back in 2011 and their last ICC trophy was the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

India’s defeats in the ICC events over the past decade include the loss in 2014 World T20 final, 2016 World T20 semifinal, 2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and back-to-back runners-up finish in the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship cycle.

