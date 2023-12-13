Home

Suryakumar Yadav Sits On Top; Rinku Singh Jumps 46 Places In Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Suryakumar smashed 56 from just 36 deliveries, while Rinku played a quick-fire inning and remained not out on 68 runs in just 39 balls in the second T20I against South Africa

New Delhi: India’s dynamic duo Suryakumar Yadav and left-handed batter Rinku Singh made huge gains in the recently released ICC T20I rankings on Wednesday, December 13. Both the Indian duo smashed runs and scored their respective half-centuries in the South Africa vs. India T20I match on Tuesday, December 12.

Suryakumar smashed 56 from just 36 deliveries, while Rinku played a quick-fire inning and remained not out on 68 runs in just 39 balls. His impressive knock proved his mettle again in a push for a permanent spot in the team.

India fell short in the exciting clash in Gqeberha and the standing-in captain and attacking right-hander gained a total of 10 rating points as a result to further increase his lead as the No.1 ranked batter in the shortest format of the game.

The Mumbai Indians star batter now has a total of 865 rating points as SKY extended his lead from Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan who is at 787 rating points and South Africa’s Aiden Markram (758) before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks is one player to make ground on Suryakumar after he moved up one place to eighth following his innings of 49 against India, while Tilak Varma (up 10 spots to 55th) and Rinku Singh (up 46 places to equal 59th) also catch the eye alongside their more seasoned teammate.

However, there are not many changes in the top 10 of the batters’ chart. Only Reeza Hendricks has earned one spot from 9th to 8th. Jos Buttler slips to 9th position and now has 674 ratings to his name. South African skipper Aiden Markram has risen to the No. 2 spot in the T20I all-rounders’ chart, with Bangladesh veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan now ahead of him.

In the T20I bowling rankings, India’s leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who missed the second T20I against the South African, is now joint with Afghanistan’s spin wizard Rashid Khan with 692 rating points.

In the T20I bowling rankings, India's leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who missed the second T20I against the South African, is now joint with Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan with 692 rating points.