Suryakumar Yadav T20 WC Starter Pack: Green Wicket, Throwdown Specialist And Loads of Practice!

As per a veteran sports journalist based in Mumbai, the 32-year-old used to visit Parsi Gymkhana before the tournament to practice for the conditions.

New Delhi: Team India flamboyant no.4 Suryakumar Yadav has been among the attractive batters in the ongoing T20 World Cup. His aggressive intent in death overs made him stand out among rest of the batters. One of the things that have caught everyone’s eye is how quickly has he adapted to Australia’s pacy and bounce-friendly conditions.

However, that has not been achieved in a day or two. As per a veteran sports journalist based in Mumbai, the 32-year-old used to visit Parsi Gymkhana before the tournament to practice for the conditions. Read the full thread here:

type of bowlers. In 4 hour practice session Surya and Vinoo Mane would create match simulations and put more emphasis on perfecting strokes. Surya was all ears when Vinoo spoke. When I watched from the first floor of the pavilion it was a method in madness but the way these guys — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) November 7, 2022

contd.

planned meticulously and executed perfectly it was fantastic. So you know the secret beyond the success of Surya Yadav. Keep pressing accelerator, Surya. Thanks Vinoo Mane for your efforts. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) November 7, 2022

In the previous match against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar Yadav scored a stylish 61* off 25 balls to power India to 186/5 after 20 overs. One of the highlights of India’s 71-run win over Zimbabwe on Sunday was Suryakumar’s unorthodox stroke where he dispatched the ball over the boundary with a scoop shot, gaining him plaudits from legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar who was on commentary at the time.

There is absolutely no doubt that Suryakumar will be India’s most crucial batter in semifinals alongside an in-form Virat Kohli. Will the Mumbai lad continue his form in the knockouts? Only time tell. But one thing is sure, fans are in for another cracking contest.