Suryakumar Yadav Takes Subtle Jibe at MI Captain Hardik Pandya Ahead of IPL 2024?

Some fans feel SKY took an indirect dig at Hardik Pandya, who recently was appointed as the captain of the Mumbai Indians.

SKY's cheeky jibe at Hardik? (Image: Suryakumar Yadav Instagram)

Dharamsala: Now that the five-match Test series against England is over, the focus will shift to the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League. After Rohit Sharma-led India beat England at Dharamsala, white-ball specialist Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram and shared a story. The IG story was a clip of Jay Shah handing the trophy to Rohit. Surya shared that and captioned it: “Safe Hands”. Following this act from Surya, social space is abuzz with random speculations.

Some fans feel SKY took an indirect dig at Hardik Pandya, who recently was appointed as the captain of the Mumbai Indians. Rohit was removed as the skipper of the MI side and that had irked a section of fans.

Was it an indirect dig at Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain? pic.twitter.com/jZ3pma7cEX — Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) March 9, 2024

Obviously, it cannot be confirmed if Surya actually intended to take a dig at Hardik or not. It would be interesting to see how Hardik leads MI this season. With Hardik joining the team before the IPL auction, the team has a strong core of proven Indian match-winners in the form of Rohit, Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

MI Squad 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

